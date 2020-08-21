GREENSBORO — The American Prize in Opera Performance has awarded UNCG Opera Director David Holley second place in the Charles Neilson Reilly Prize for stage direction, and Peter Perret has received second place in the Opera Conducting Award, both for the School of Music’s 2019 production of "Falstaff."
In addition to the awards for Holley and Perrett, the production itself earned second place overall in the University Opera category.
"We are pleased to be honored along with such nationally recognized programs as those at Louisiana State University, University of Missouri Kansas City, State University of New York Potsdam and others," Holley said in a news release.
"Falstaff" included 10 principals, a chorus of 30 and the University Symphony Orchestra.
Metropolitan Opera baritone Richard Zeller sang the title role. Costumes were designed by Deborah Bell and created with the help of costume design students.
The set was designed by Randy McMullen with design and production students. Chip Haas served as technical director.
Holley says the award is the product of exceptional teamwork.
"Falstaff," Holley said in the news release, "was one of Verdi's last operas and is complex, both musically and dramatically."
"Our singers, the University Symphony Orchestra, and our wonderful colleagues and students in the School of Theatre (who provided the technical and design support) really rose to the occasion, exceeding all expectations," Holley said. "We're also grateful to have worked with Richard Zeller, such a wonderful mentor and colleague."
UNCG Opera Theatre has garnered numerous awards in past competitions.
Seven productions have won first place in the National Opera Association Opera Production Competition. Five productions have placed second; two have placed third.
The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the nation’s most comprehensive series of contests in the performing arts.
