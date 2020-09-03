GREENSBORO — UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, after Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into Phase 2.5 of reopening from the COVID-19 onslaught.
The museum will have updated hours, capacity limitations to encourage social distancing, and increased health and safety procedures including required face coverings, said Loring Mortensen, public and community relations officer.
The museum of modern and contemporary art at Tate and Spring Garden streets had shut down in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic closed the campus and classes went online.
It reopened only to students, faculty and staff at the start of the semester.
New hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
That reduces museum hours from 40 to 35 a week, Mortensen said.
Admission is still free.
It currently has two exhibitions on view.
"To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art" has been extended to Nov. 22.
"Bold Expressions: Geometric Abstractions from the Collection" will be on view until Nov. 15.
A new exhibition will open on Sept. 12 and run through Feb. 14, 2021: "Ties that Bind: Selections from the Collection."
To learn more, go online to weatherspoonart.org or call 336-334-5770.
Two other local museums, the Greensboro History Museum and the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, will reopen in phases this month.
