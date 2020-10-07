Uncorked: Decide which wine you like from your own tastings

LINVILLE FALLS — My niece is visiting our mountain house. She's a New York City COVID-19 escapee reuniting with her parents, who are escapees from San Francisco-area fires and choking smoke.

My niece has joined the introductory phase of a wine club, and she hauls out a Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. At the moment, I’m nursing an everyday Italian red, but I grab a fresh glass and say, “Pour a splash, please.” Indeed, it’s tasty, lots of dark fruit and medium tannins and oak.

I pour her some of my Rilento Nerolo Mascalese ($8) from Sicily and invite her to sample side by side.

“Notice the acid in mine, the tannin in yours, the red fruit in mine, the black fruit in yours,” I told her. She tastes and says she gets it.

The next night, the outside deck is littered with partially poured red wines. I introduce another bottle — a South African blend.

“Notice the upfront juicy fruit in this South African against the acid in my Italian versus what will now appear to be restrained fruit in your Napa Cabernet.”

She tastes and says she gets it.