GREENSBORO — Raleta Dawkins and her 2-year-old son, Dakota Greysen Dawkins, long awaited this moment.

They had watched construction progress on the Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel at the Greensboro Science Center.

On Monday, they became among the first Science Center members to ride it.

"We’re just elated that the Rotary Club put this together for the community," Dawkins said as Dakota Greysen wiggled to get down and ride it a second time. "It’s really an awesome heirloom that we’ll have forever."

Science Center members will have the carousel all to themselves again on Tuesday.

It will open to the general public on Wednesday.

Want to go? What: The Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel Where: Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro When: Opens Wednesday to the general public. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. (Greensboro Science Center members are allowed access on Tuesday.) Cost: $1 per ride or $5 for seven rides for GSC members; $2 per ride or $10 for seven rides for nonmembers. Information: greensboroscience.org.

Fourteen years in the works, the custom-made carousel pays tribute to the city’s history and the Greensboro Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary in 2017.

It stands inside the new Joseph M. Bryan Carousel House at the end of the Science Center's parking lot at 4301 Lawndale Drive, on the hill that leads to Country Park.

The Rotary Club raised $3.8 million to finance the carousel, the building and a surrounding plaza that features a 20-foot clock tower sponsored by Schiffman’s Jewelers.

About $200,000 remaining will go into a fund that the Science Center can use for maintenance.

"People gave us their money and their trust," said Bernie Mann, the president and publisher of Our State magazine and the president of the Rotary carousel project.

"They didn't know how this would turn out," Mann said. "I think we have exceeded their expectations and I'm so glad of that."

The carousel, he added, "will produce a tremendous number of visitors and will help the Science Center."

Mann was among club members who took the first rides on Thursday through Sunday with their families and project donors.

It's quite a carousel — the largest in North Carolina and one of the largest in the United States, made by the world's largest manufacturers of wooden carousels.

Artisans from Carousel Works in Mansfield, Ohio, hand-carved and painted its colorful wooden figures.

They carved 56 figures from basswood, half of them horses. A variety of animals make up the other half.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, only 21 figures are available to ride each day to allow for social distancing.

Science Center staff members wipe them with disinfectant after each use, said Glenn Dobrogosz, the center's chief executive officer.

Among the figures are Revolutionary War Gen. Nathanael Greene’s horse, college mascots and a Greensboro Grasshopper.

Other figures depict Science Center animals, including Tai the red panda, Drogo the Komodo dragon, a penguin, pygmy hippo, okapi, flamingo, shark, octopus and clown fish.

Some are current Science Center animals. Others will be part of the center's zoo expansion.

It holds two handicapped-accessible stationary chariots.

"We said, 'We are going to make this unlike anything in the world,'" Mann said. "'This is going to be totally about Greensboro.'"

The carousel celebrates city history through artwork on 32 panels, called rounding boards, around the top.

They depict scenes and people, such as the Wrangler building, the Greensboro Four who sparked the 1960 Woolworth's lunch counter sit-in, and astronaut Ronald McNair, the N.C. A&T graduate who lost his life in the 1986 space shuttle Challenger explosion.

The circular Joseph M. Bryan Carousel House honors the late city insurance executive, philanthropist and long-time Rotarian.

The structure has been customized with drop-down garage-style doors with windows. They can open in summer and close in winter, enabling the carousel to operate year-round.

That came in handy already on Monday, when it protected visitors from a few sprinkles of rain.

The carousel project has been in the works for 14 years. The Rotary Club initially had hoped to locate it downtown, alongside a planned building for Senior Resources.

But it was a difficult time to raise money to finance both. Senior Resources purchased a building on Benjamin Parkway. The Rotary Club looked at other potential carousel locations and eventually turned to the Science Center, which has added to its attractions in recent years.

Now, the carousel will become part of the recently formed Battleground Parks District, more than 400 acres encompassing the Science Center, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, Country Park and Tannenbaum Historic Park.

On Monday, with older children busy with schoolwork, preschoolers came with parents and grandparents to give the new carousel a whirl.

Caregivers held onto youngsters as they rode the colorful figures up and down to the sounds of carousel music.

Those interested in another treat after the ride could buy ice cream, drinks or small carousel toys.

Taylor Petty and her two-year-old son, Easton Knox Petty, were glad to see their friends Raleta and Dakota Greysen Dawkins.

They took another ride together.

"We normally come to the Science Center once a week," Taylor Petty said. "Now we'll be able to come to this as well."

Vanessa Saunders and Mae Murray often walk in the area. On Monday, Saunders bought tickets for Wednesday carousel rides for her two young grandchildren, frequent Science Center visitors.

"It's a good outing for a day, and it's not too costly," Saunders said.