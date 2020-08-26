National Dance Day (copy)

Zoia Cisneros dances during National Dance Day.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Each year, a community dance is held at a downtown park to celebrate National Dance Day.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping folks apart this year, Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. wants to get dancers together for a virtual "community dance" on Sept. 19.

Here's how it will work.

The non-profit Dance Project has released a step-by-step video of choreography set to Dua Lipa's song "Don't Start Now."

Through Sept. 12, those wishing to participate can submit a video of themselves doing the dance at home. Greensboro dancers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged.

Videos will be featured in a special compilation to be released as part of the National Dance Day GSO celebration on Sept. 19.

Video submissions can be sent to gdpi.intern@gmail.com through Sept. 12.

