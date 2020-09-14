GREENSBORO — The film "In Saturn's Rings" by a local filmmaker will make its live-stream premiere on Tuesday and Saturday.
The film will be shown at 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $17.75. They include a Q&A with the filmmakers. They are on sale at insaturnsrings.com.
Stephen van Vuuren painstakingly created the technologically groundbreaking, giant-screen film over 12 years, using more than 7.5 million photographs from space.
The founder of SV2 Studios, he used a process called multiplane photo animation — developed as a cinematic art form by Walt Disney — to seamlessly join and animate the photos to full motion.
Narrated by actor LeVar Burton, the film takes viewers on a journey through space, from the Big Bang to the rings of Saturn.
Click here for streaming instructions.
Click here for tips for the best viewing experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.