GREENSBORO — One hundred women gathered Wednesday outside City Hall to celebrate a 1920 event in 2020 style.
They dressed in white, purple and yellow — the colors of the National Woman's Party that formed in 1916 to fight for women's suffrage.
And facing the realities of 2020, they wore masks and sat 6 feet apart on the Guilford County Courthouse steps to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
The "Suffrage 100," as organizers called them, marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.
They did it on Women's Equality Day and the centennial of the 19th Amendment's formal adoption into the U.S. Constitution.
Organizers of Wednesday evening's event now want women to exercise that right and power, and encourage others to do the same.
"You are the spark that is going to light the fire that is going to carry us through this election on Nov. 3," Susan Sassmann told the applauding crowd of women and several men.
Sassmann, who co-founded the Women's Resource Center, organized the event with Julie Bean. She and Bean met through the local chapter of the National Organization for Women. Back in the 1980s, they attended marches locally and in Washington, D.C.
During Wednesday's event, Bean wore a mask that said: "Masked but not silent."
For Suffrage 100, "we recruited women who are active in the community and passionate about women's issues and voting," Bean said. "Our goal is to mobilize these 100 women to help encourage people to get out and vote."
Sassmann put together 100 packets that held a purple sash, vintage linen face mask, fan and button.
Twelve women helped cover the costs, Sassmann said.
Sassmann also made placards celebrating women's accomplishments, ranging from Sally Ride (the first American woman in space) to Sandra Day O'Connor (the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court).
Other placards urged women to continue those accomplishments.
"Be a light in the darkness."
"One vote can rock the boat."
Developer Dawn Chaney's sign read: "Strong women make a difference. Powerful women make change."
"We have to do both," Chaney said.
City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter read the 19th Amendment proclamation.
Fellow councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann spoke.
So did Micheline Chalhoub-Deville and Zitty Nxumelo, local women born in Lebanon and Southern Africa, respectively, and now U.S. citizens.
"It is a privilege to be a U.S. citizen," said Chalhoub-Deville, a UNCG professor. "I am fully invested in this country,"
Among those attending were members of the NAACP, Dolley Madison Women's Club and League of Women Voters.
The gathering was designed to be nonpartisan, Sassmann said.
"I have told people, 'Keep those signs congenial,'" Sassmann said. "We are talking about women and what we have accomplished over the last 100 years, and where do we go from here."
Of course, the 19th Amendment didn't resolve all issues. It was decades before Black Americans fully gained the right to vote through the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Sassmann and Bean hope that Wednesday's event inspires women to get people registered to vote and vote by mail or in person.
"I know we are going to change the world," Sassmann said. "I know that we can do it, and we are well on our way."
