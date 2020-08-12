Who will perform at virtual N.C. Folk Festival? Lineup announced

Charly Lowry performs while filming for the virtual N.C. Folk Festival at Magnolia House in Greensboro on Aug. 4. Planners of the annual folk festival changed plans for its usual face-to-face event after concluding that they could not attract tens of thousands of people downtown safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GREENSBORO — Musical groups The Hamiltones, Chatham County Line and Mandolin Orange will headline this year's virtual N.C. Folk Festival, organizers announced Wednesday.
Locally pre-recorded live performances at iconic spots by 10 mostly North Carolina acts will be both streamed online and shown on the city's Greensboro Television Network from Sept. 11 to 13 — all for free.
The folk festival will join forces this year with the 34th annual Carolina Blues Festival. Its organizer, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, will present acoustic artist Veronika Jackson as part of the collaboration.
The blues society will present another two hours of live-streamed programming separately that weekend, said its president, Atiba Berkley. Details will be announced at a later date.
Festival organizers announced the lineup of performers encompassing a range of traditions and cultures — and nine locations where they will film. Filming is closed to the public.
Planners of the annual folk festival changed plans for its usual face-to-face event after concluding that they could not attract tens of thousands of people downtown safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has canceled events worldwide and prompted statewide restrictions on large crowds.
"We made a very conscious decision to focus on North Carolina artists and film them at Greensboro locations," said Amy Grossmann, folk festival president and chief executive officer.
"We really wanted to showcase the people and the places that identify who we are," Grossmann said.
Thanks to streaming online, the 2020 virtual multicultural festival can be seen around the world.
The virtual festival will be produced in partnership with 7 Cinematics, the Emmy Award-winning video music and streaming production company based in the city.
That filming will produce about six hours of pre-recorded live acts, with two hours to be streamed online each evening of the three-day festival.
The schedule will be announced later.
Since July 31, 7 Cinematics filmed acts at locations such as Center City Park, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum and at Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia. The manager of each location introduces the site.
The lineup will feature a mix of musical styles:
• The Hamiltones: The Charlotte-based R&B/soul trio started as backup vocalist for Grammy Award-winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton. Members are Corey "2E" Williams II from Greensboro, Tony Lelo from Morrisville and J. Vito, who grew up in Anson County. The group filmed its show in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in center city.
• Chatham County Line: Bluegrass group formed in Raleigh. Their performance will be filmed at The Old Mill of Guilford.
• Mandolin Orange: Americana/folk-based duo from Chapel Hill. Their performance will be filmed at First National Bank Field.
• Veronika Jackson: The Atlanta-based acoustic folk/blues artist will pay tribute to the late Elizabeth "Libba" Cotten, an American blues and folk musician, singer and songwriter from Carrboro. The performance by the Florida native was filmed at the Underground Railroad tree at Guilford College. "We really thought it would highlight our concept for our performance," Berkley said.
• Charlie Hunter: This seven-string guitar virtuoso plays jazz, jazz fusion, acid jazz, jazz rock and funk. He now lives in Greensboro. His performance was filmed at Center City Park downtown.
• Justin Harrington: AKA Demeanor, the Greensboro-born rapper merges hip-hop and unorthodox folk elements. He and his mother, Lalenja Harrington, performed on the album "Freedom Highway," the second solo studio album by his aunt, Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens. His performance was filmed at the historic Magnolia House, a segregation-era motel for African Americans traveling the East Coast.
• Charly Lowry: This Lumbee-Tuscarora musician from Robeson County was a contestant on Season 3 of competitive reality television show "American Idol." She filmed her performance at the Magnolia House.
• Rissi Palmer: The Durham-based Palmer is a country, pop, R&B/soul musician. She debuted in 2007 with the single "Country Girl." It made her the first African American woman to chart a country song since Dona Mason in 1987. Her performance was filmed at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum.
• Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba: This Pittsboro-based, kora-led dance band combines West African traditionals, funk, rock, blues and elements of jazz. Their performance will be filmed at the Greensboro Rotary Carousel at the Greensboro Science Center.
• The Burnett Sisters Band: The family band from Boone plays old-time music. Its performance was filmed at Gateway Gardens.
"I am incredibly excited about this lineup," Grossmann said. "It covers a lot of ground and it showcases a lot of incredible things that are here in Greensboro for people to visit year-round."
This will be the third year of the N.C. Folk Festival. It spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015-2017.
On this year's festival weekend, performances will be available free on the folk festival website at ncfolkfestival.com, the festival YouTube channel and other social media, as well as Nugs.net, the streaming service with which 7 Cinematics has partnered on other high-profile projects.
Last year, 7 Cinematics filmed and produced the first live-stream from the pyramids at Giza in Egypt — a concert by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
"This is going to be the first truly original content virtual festival," Adam Paul, chief executive officer of 7 Cinematics, said of the folk festival. "Everything is a new, original unseen performance, not some regurgitated content from the past. People will have a unique experience by tuning in."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.