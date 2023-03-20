Pigskin for Hodgkins will host the fifth annual charity flag football game March 25 at Northwest Guilford High School, 5240 Northwest School Road in Greensboro. The nonprofit raises money for families going through a battle with childhood cancer and to fund Hodgkin’s Lymphoma research.

The event is a flag football game that features former high school, college and professional football players playing alongside other familiar faces to the area, as well as current NFL players serving as honorary coaches. Pigskin For Hodgkin’s is a family-friendly event that includes games, prizes, raffles and food.

Gates open at noon and kick-off is at 1 p.m. A suggested $1 donation will be collected at the gate.

For information, visit www.pigskinforhodgkins.org.

Veterans who need transportation to their VA medical appointment to the Kernersville, Durham or Salisbury medical facilities are encouraged to contact the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County’s veterans transportation hotline at 336-510-7508.

Volunteer drivers are needed as well. Call 336-510-7508 for information.

Callers should allow three business days for a response.

The Well-Spring Group will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23, which is open to people interested in pursuing a job at a Well-Spring entity. Well-Spring is made up of Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community in Greensboro; Well-Spring Solutions in Greensboro; The Village at Brookwood, another life plan community, in Burlington; and Home Care from Well-Spring Solutions in Greensboro.

The fair will take place at 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro.

Free pastries and hot and cold beverages from Wired Café Coffee Bus will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. and free lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Guided tours of Well-Spring will be offered every 30 minutes.

For information, visit www.well-spring.org.

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has 31 classes scheduled for April that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Some classes are in-person while others are online or hybrid.

Some of the highlights include painting with watercolors, Huna Basics for anxiety, kinetic awareness, spine satisfying stretches and more.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

Well-Spring Solutions, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, will offer a free talk focused on the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” from 1 to 3 p.m. March 30 at First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Redhead Hall, Greensboro. Attendees will learn about:

The difference between normal aging and Alzheimer’s

Common warning signs

The importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis

Next steps and expectations for the diagnostic process

Alzheimer’s Association resources

Register by March 24; call 336-478-4702 or email dfoster@fpcgreensboro.org.

The Lions Club Vision Van will offer free hearing and vision screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 at 444 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Fulfilling their mission, “We Serve!”, the Hamilton Lakes Lions Club will sponsor the mobile screening unit to provide free health screenings for existing or potential hearing loss, glaucoma and other eye diseases. Through early detection, screenings can prevent additional hearing loss, blindness and other chronic illnesses.

The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club has served Greensboro for more than 60 years and is a part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. Screenings are free and available to anyone.

Also, the Vision Van will be in front of the High Point Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1.

For information, call 336-373-2169 or visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

March is National Kidney Month and April is National Organ Transplant Month.

Founded in 2003, MatchingDonors is the nation’s largest living organ donor nonprofit organization finding and registering living organ donors for people needing organ transplants in the United States.

Community members are encouraged to donate cars, boats, recreational vehicles, real estate and planes to the nonprofit to help save the lives of people needing organ transplants.

To donate, call 781-821-2204 or visit MatchingDonorsDonations.com.