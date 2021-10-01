Helping Hands

Announcements

The Women’s Resource Center’s largest fundraiser, Men Can Cook, is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Painted Plate at The Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.

The event will feature food tastings, live entertainment and a silent auction.

Tickets are $60 for one adult or $100 for two and $10 for children 10 and younger by phone at 336-275-6090 or at www.WomensCenterGSO.org.

* * * *

The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will host the annual Big Sweep cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The Big Sweep targets streams, lakes, waterways, parks, the Greenway and some streets for litter removal to prevent debris from being washed into waterways and other bodies of water.