Helping Hands

The Women’s Resource Center’s largest fundraiser, Men Can Cook, is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Painted Plate at The Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
The event will feature food tastings, live entertainment and a silent auction.
Tickets are $60 for one adult or $100 for two and $10 for children 10 and younger by phone at 336-275-6090 or at www.WomensCenterGSO.org.
The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will host the annual Big Sweep cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The Big Sweep targets streams, lakes, waterways, parks, the Greenway and some streets for litter removal to prevent debris from being washed into waterways and other bodies of water.
Volunteers can participate by registering at www.highpointnc.gov/bigsweep. Preregistration is requested and supplies will be provided to volunteers at Pinnacle Financial, 1300 E. Hartley Drive in High Point. All volunteers are also entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards or one of four $50 restaurant gift cards. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to area food banks and will receive an additional entry into the gift card drawing for each food item they donate.
For information, call 336-883-3520.
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union will offer a free shred event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at 3717 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
It will be held in the parking lot beside Gold’s Gym.
Patrons are asked to consider bringing a nonperishable food items to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank.
For information, visit https://fb.me/e/19MqgQ2EJ.
Grants
The High Point Arts Council is accepting grant applications through Nov. 9 from nonprofits for Community Arts Projects that benefit members of our community.
Each year grassroots funds are allocated to the Arts Council on a per capita basis from the North Carolina Arts Council. Approximately $8,000 will be awarded this year for Community Arts Projects in High Point.
Community Arts Project applications will be evaluated based on:
Artistic and programmatic merit
Benefit to audiences/participants
Responsiveness to community needs
Involvement of racially and culturally diverse participants as appropriate to the project
Organizational strength of the nonprofit applying for the grant
Special consideration will be given to projects that incorporate culturally and racially diverse artists
Grant requests must not exceed $1,000, have to be matched dollar for dollar, and are to be spent on arts projects in the High Point area. Nonprofits that receive local government funding (city or county) are not eligible to apply.
Grant applications may be mailed to the High Point Arts Council, Community Arts Project Grants, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point, NC 27260.
The grant application is also available in a Word format at http://highpointarts.org/arts/grants/community-arts-projects. For information, contact Debbie Lumpkins at 336-889-2787, Ext. 22 or dlumpkins@highpointarts.org.
The Racial Equity Institute and the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation recently offered grants to the Guilford Education Alliance.
REI donated $95,000 to the GEA to give Guilford County Schools principals at high-need schools across the district the ability to quickly address challenges that might hinder an individual student’s success. REI is a privately-held company headquartered in Greensboro and is comprised of more than 40 trainers who host workshops across the nation.
Similarly, the foundation recently made a $300,000 three-year pledge to GEA to help ensure that GCS students and teachers have the tools they need for success. The gift provides support to build GEA’s capacity over a broad scope of work and to specifically support the work of the High Point Schools Partnership, an initiative of GEA that supports Guilford County schools located in the High Point community.
NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, has selected 26 semi-finalists from across the state in its 32nd SEED grant cycle.
Local semi-finalists include HBCU Tour and RainbowMe, both of Greensboro.
The semi-finalists have been invited to submit a full proposal with greater details by early October. Finalists will then be selected to present before a review panel comprised of experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs. Grant recipients will be announced in mid-November. The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.
