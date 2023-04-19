The National Pygmy Goat Association has declared April 23 as National Pygmy Goat Day.

Members and affiliated clubs are planning events throughout the country to celebrate the day and showcase their pygmy goats.

The National Pygmy Goat Association is the official registry for Pygmy Goats in the United States and the national organization serving Pygmy Goat owners and enthusiasts. Formed in 1976, it works to promote Pygmy Goats as useful livestock and multi-purpose miniature goats that are just plain fun.

"As the official registry for pygmy goats, it is our goal to educate the public about the breed," said Darren Watkins, president of the National Pygmy Goat Association. "What better way to celebrate these wonderful animals than by having a day specifically for them. We couldn't think of a better time than the anniversary of the birth of the NPGA."

Not all little goats are Pygmy Goats. Pygmy Goats are a specific breed derived from the Cameroon's or West African Dwarf Goat. The first Pygmy Goats were brought to the United States in 1959 for use in petting zoos.

The Pygmy Goat is hardy, alert and animated, good-natured and gregarious, a docile, responsive pet, a cooperative provider of milk, and an ecologically effective browser.

For more information, visit www.npga-pygmy.com.