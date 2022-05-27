Pet of the Week: Aiden

Meet Aiden. This handsome fellow came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when his owner found out he had to move to Georgia rather suddenly. He is a young bearded dragon at 9 months old. Volunteers have affectionately named him “Aiden” meaning “little fire” in Celtic. His orange markings stand out and the name just seem to fit. He is a fast mover and is still learning to appreciate chilling with his human. But then again, don’t all teenagers have somewhere else they want to be? Aiden loves his veggies, worms and basking under his heat lamp. If interested in this precious bearded dragon, fill out an application at www.reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $60.