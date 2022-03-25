Meet Alvin! Alvin and his two brothers, Simon and Theodore, came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network after being abandoned. Alvin loves to play — especially with his human friends’ feet. He has been around other cats, dogs and children and he has adjusted very well. He has been raised indoors in his foster home and is looking for an indoor-only home. Alvin is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for a forever home! His adoption fee is $125. Apply at www.reddogfarm.com or meet Alvin at the Crooked Tail Cat Café, 604 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Pet of the Week: Alvin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.
Spring officially begins today, which means it’s a great time for spring cleaning.