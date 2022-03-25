 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Alvin

Meet Alvin! He has been around other cats, dogs and kids and he has adjusted very well.

Meet Alvin! Alvin and his two brothers, Simon and Theodore, came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network after being abandoned. Alvin loves to play — especially with his human friends’ feet. He has been around other cats, dogs and children and he has adjusted very well. He has been raised indoors in his foster home and is looking for an indoor-only home. Alvin is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for a forever home! His adoption fee is $125. Apply at www.reddogfarm.com or meet Alvin at the Crooked Tail Cat Café, 604 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

