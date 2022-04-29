Pet of the Week: Amora

Amora is a beautiful cat who has a lot of love to give. She takes a little while to warm up but once she does, she loves to snuggle. She is about 12 months old and has just finished being a mother and is ready to be someone’s baby. Volunteers with the SPCA of the Triad do their best to give that attention but she needs a home. Amora has become more and more curious at the rescue and seems to be doing well with others. With some adjustment time, she will do fine in a home with another cat but is not fond of dogs. Amora loves a good feather toy and chin scratch, and is ready to be in her forever home. Her adoption fee is $85. To submit an adoption application, visit triadspca.org. For information, call 336-375-3222.