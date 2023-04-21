Autry was rescued by the Animal Rescue & Foster Program with nine puppies born on March 25. She was taken in by a kind person until a rescue could be found. Autry is a shepherd Boxer mix. She’s a kind soul who has not had the kindest life. But she has hit the jackpot now! Her puppies are too young for meet and greets, however, the rescue is accepting applications at www.arfpnc.com.