Pet of the Week: Basil

Basil is a volunteer and staff favorite at SPCA of the Triad. He is a joy to spend time with and take for walks. Basil is a very sweet boy with a lot of love to give. He is very playful and would also enjoy having another doggy friend in his forever home, specifically one his size. His best friend at the SPCA was just recently adopted, so now it’s his turn! Basil is a very smart dog who listens very well. He enjoys exerting his energy through a lot of playtime, running or long walks, so he would do best in a home with someone who can provide this exercise for him. After getting his energy out, Basil becomes a laid back boy who just wants to relax and spend quality time with his trustworthy humans. Basil can initially be a little hesitant and shy with strangers but warms up quickly once he realizes making new friends isn’t so bad. His adoption fee is $225. To submit an adoption application, visit triadspca.org. To arrange a time to meet him, call 336-375-3222. The rescue is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.