Pet of the Week: Bell

Hello everybody! My name is Bell!

Bell is a 2-year-old female who was unfortunately abandoned at the SPCA of the Triad. After settling in, she gave birth to four kittens. Even though she is an adult, she's still a kitten at heart. She is an absolute sweetheart and very laid back, but still loves to run around and explore everything! She is very food motivated and loves to play with pipe cleaners and push them around. Her adoption fee is $85. For information, visit triadspca.org/adoption-application.

