Pet of the Week: BlackJack

Meet BlackJack, a 4-year-old, male guinea pig. This healthy gentleman is looking for his forever loving home that will appreciate his tuxedo fur. He requests plenty of human interaction or even with other pets, he absolutely loves playtime and is very active. He will definitely harmonize you during playtime or when you bring him greens. Volunteers with the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network call him the new Sinatra! If interested in this uprising star please fill out an application at https://reddogfarm.com; his adoption fee is $30.