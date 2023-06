Meet 2-year-old Boo! Boo is a timid Dachshund/terrier mix with lots of love to give once he gets to know you. He had a rough start living in a home with hoarders. Boo loves other dogs. He loves to cuddle once he knows you’re his people. He’d be a wonderful dog for a quiet home. Boo is a great watch dog that will always let you know when somethings up. Boo’s adoption fee is $350. Call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600 to meet this young boy.