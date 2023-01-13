Pet of the Week: Bun Bun

Meet Bun Bun! This tiny cutie is new to the folks at Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network, but she is already near and dear to their hearts. She is an approximately 7-year-old Himalayan Dwarf rabbit. She is a little shy, but with the right family, network volunteers feel that she will open up. She's a bit of a picky eater and prefers pellets and hay over fresh veggies, but she loves treats. To complete an adoption form, visit www.reddogfarm.com. Her application fee is $70.