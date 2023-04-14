Meet Buttercup. She is a Hotot/Rex mix breed rabbit. Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue thinks that she’s about 6 months old. Buttercup is a fun-loving, super sweet bunny. She is the perfect mix of playful and snuggly. She does well with other animals as long as they respect her space. Her ideal home is one with lots of love to give and space to play. To begin the adoption process, complete an application online at reddogfarm.com. Her adoption fee is $80.