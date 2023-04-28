Charlie was born in August 2022. With the cutest little mustache, he is sure to bring a smile to your face. He loves to people watch and would enjoy a couch to perch on while he watches a bird feeder or the neighborhood happenings. He is still gaining his confidence at SPCA of the Triad. He does well with other kitties and loves to be petted. His adoption fee is $125. To submit an adoption application, visit triadspca.org/adopt or call 336-375-3222.