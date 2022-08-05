I’m just a girl looking for a family to love. My name is Dakota, and I believe I have some Boxer in me, but I’m not totally sure. I was born on Feb. 8, and my adoption fee is $350. I love other puppies, and cats are my friend. You can set up a play date with me by calling the Animal Rescue Foster Program at 336-574-9600.
Pet of the Week: Dakota
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.