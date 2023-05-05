Meet Dee! She is a 1-year-old albino fancy rat. She and her sister, Toast (not pictured), recently joined Red Dog Farm Rescue Network because their previous owner had to move out of the country for work. Both girls are sweet and very social. Dee is more laid back and cuddly than her sister, who is more playful and adventurous. Together, they make the perfect pair. If you are interested in adopting Dee and Toast, complete an adoption application online at reddogfarm.com. The adoption fee is $60 for the pair.