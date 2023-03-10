This is 11-month-old Della. Della was adopted when she was a puppy. As she grew, no one taught her manners or gave her structure. It was a free for all in her adoptive home, and she had no pack leader. She’s a really smart girl and when she got bored she found ways out of the backyard. The adoptive family called the Animal Rescue Foster Program in Greensboro, admitted they had done Della an injustice, and returned her. She’s back in her original foster home being showered with love, attention, boundaries and rules. Her perfect people will be active and structured. Della’s adoption fee is $350. To complete an adoption application, visit www.arfpnc.com.