Pet of the Week: Ella

Meet Ella! Ella is a 5½-year-old yellow lab looking for her forever family. Ella is a sweet girl who is housebroken, good with dogs, does well on a leash and will never pass up an opportunity to play fetch. She is looking for an active and patient family. To begin the adoption process, visit the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network at reddogfarm.com and complete an adoption application form. Her adoption fee is $250.