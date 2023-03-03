It’s true Finn is available for adoption but true happiness comes when he decides that he loves you and wags his tail. He is 3 years old and a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix. Finn is a sweet, quiet soul who wants to trust but it doesn’t come easily for him. He has the perfect house manners! He gets along great with other dogs, cats and people. He would do best with kids 8 or older who are kind and compassionate. Finn wants to fit in but often feels as though he stands out too much. His favorite spot is a dog bed and his best friend is about 10 pounds. Finn would do best in a family with another dog and perhaps one with an extroverted nature. If left to his own choosing, Finn would be the epitome of a wallflower. To begin the adoption process, visit reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $250.