Finn is available for adoption, but true happiness comes when he decides that he loves you and wags his tail. He is a 3-year-old Labrador/Golden Retriever mix. Finn is a sweet, quiet soul who wants to trust, but it doesn’t come easily for him. He has the perfect house manners and gets along great with other dogs, cats and people. Finn would do best in a family with another dog and perhaps one with an extroverted nature. To begin the adoption process, visit reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $250.
Pet of the Week: Finn
