Meet Frito. He is an 18-month-old guinea pig. Frito came to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program when his mom could no longer keep him. His housemate Chip is also looking forward to a home. Both are sweet boys. Their adoption fee is $50 for both or $35 each. Submit an application at www.arfpnc.com or call 336-574-9600.
Pet of the Week: Frito
