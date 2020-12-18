 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Georgia
Georgia is a 6-year-old Cob pony

Georgia is a 6-year-old Cob pony who came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when her owners could no longer care for her. She is very quiet under saddle but needs a smaller rider since she is small herself. She has more "Whoa" than go. She enjoys being the boss mare in the herd so she will do best in a home where she can be just that. Her adoption fee is $1,000. To adopt Georgia, complete an adoption application at www.reddogfarm.com.

