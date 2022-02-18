 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Goose
Goose came to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program through Chihuahua Rescue who rescued her from a puppy mill hoarder.

Goose is a survivor. She came to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program through Chihuahua Rescue who rescued her from a puppy mill hoarder. She is guessed to be 7 years old and she is a chiweenie. She’s experienced so many firsts with her foster mommas. Living indoors, having toys, tasting treats and leash walking, to name a few. She’s a delightful dog, is spayed, and will soon have a dental. Her adoption fee is $400. Apply for her at www.arfpnc.com.

