Pet of the Week: Grover

Grover is a people-loving hound mix who is awaiting an active furever family who will play with him and run with him, but will be ready for snuggles and naps, too. Grover is a sweet boy who thoroughly enjoys human affection, but would likely do best as an only dog. He would love a yard with plenty of room to run and play! Grover is 3 years old and his adoption fee is $225. To adopt Grover, visit the SPCA of the Triad at triadspca.org to submit an application. Call 336-375-3222 to arrange a time to meet him. The rescue’s facility is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro.