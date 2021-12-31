Pet of the Week: Hunter

Meet the handsome Hunter! Hunter is a 6-year-old Husky mix looking for his forever family. Don't let his age fool you, Hunter is a very sweet boy with a mischievous side, who loves to snuggle with his people and play with his dog companions. His foster home reports that he loves to initiate play with their dogs and even when they don't interact he is happy just to have other dogs around. A home with no cats is preferred, as they can be a little too tempting when they run. Hunter is house trained, strong but manageable on a leash (working on that), but not crate trained. He can be trusted in his temporary home when they leave but needs the companionship or another dog to keep him calm. If you have the room in your home, and heart, for Hunter apply at www.reddogfarm.com. Hunter’s adoption fee is $225.