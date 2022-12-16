Jasmine is a 6-year-old that was adopted as a baby from a SPCA in New Jersey and brought to the SPCA in Greensboro. She lived with dogs for a while, but she is unsure about them now. She enjoys rubs and pets but does not like to be picked up. She would do well with a calm, quiet house. My adoption fee is $125. To submit an application, visit triadspca.org/adoption-application. For information, call 336-375-3222.
Pet of the Week: Jasmine
PET EVENTS
The Animal Rescue & Foster Program's focus is kittens and puppies 12 weeks of age and younger. Community members who find a kitten or puppy in need of rescue should email the AFRP at savapup2@aol.com.