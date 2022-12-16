 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Jasmine

Pet of the Week: Jasmine

Hello everyone! My name is Jasmine. I am 6 years old and was adopted as a baby from an SPCA in New Jersey. Sadly, they could not keep me so I was brought to the SPCA here in Greensboro. I had lived with dogs for a while, but I am still unsure about them right now. I do not enjoy being picked up, but I do enjoy head rubs and pets. I would love to have a quiet house to live in. I am easy to have around, but sometimes can be aloof, but I will know when I want attention. I am in a foster home and it has taken me a little while to get comfortable here, but I would love to have a fur-ever home of my own. My adoption fee is $125. To submit an application, visit triadspca.org/adoption-application. For information, call 336-375-3222.

