Meet the amazing Jaxx, a senior chihuahua looking for a family to spend the rest of his days with. He is a sweet, laid-back man, looking for a warm place to sleep and plenty of attention. Yes, he is a hefty fellow, but he's on a healthier diet and is already losing weight. Due to his current stature, steps are a challenge. He can get down them but not up, so he will need a little help in that department until he reaches a healthier weight. He is housebroken, crate trained and will make an exceptional companion for the right family. He coexists fine with other dogs, too. To begin the adoption process, apply at reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $250.
Pet of the Week: Jaxx
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.
Rex is an active guy who loves to play and adores human attention. He especially loves to chase balls in our agility yard or go on walks.