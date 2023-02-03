Meet the amazing Jaxx, a senior chihuahua looking for a family to spend the rest of his days with. He is a sweet, laid-back man, looking for a warm place to sleep and plenty of attention. Yes, he is a hefty fellow, but is currently on a healthier diet and is already losing weight! Due to his current stature, steps are a challenge. He can get down them but not up, so he will need a little help in that department until he reaches his healthy weight again. He is housebroken, crate trained and will make an exceptional companion for the right family. He coexists fine with other dogs. To begin the adoption process, apply at reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $250.