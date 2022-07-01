Pet of the Week: Jinks

Jinks is an 11-month-old Black Mouth Cur full of energy and bounce. He loves scratches between his ears. Walks can be a little challenging but, with a harness set up with his leash, he can be easily managed. Jinks is a sweet and good boy who just needs consistent structure and a human leader who will work with him to teach him good manners. Jinks would make an excellent companion for an active owner who enjoys long walks, hikes and maybe some swimming at a pool or lake. Jinks is a larger dog who weighs in around 55 pounds. His adoption fee is $225. To meet him, call the SPCA of the Triad at 336-375-3222. The rescue now offers a “Foster to Adopt Program” that allows potential owners to take a dog home for a trial period.