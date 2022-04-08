 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Kaiser

Kaiser is a handsome young man with so much love to give.

Kaiser is a handsome young man with so much love to give. He is incredibly laid back and loves pets. He does, however, enjoy being the center of attention at the SPCA of the Triad. Kaiser is best suited in a calmer environment with no children or siblings, this is due to his timid demeanor. He will take all the pets he can get once you become friends. Kaiser would make an awesome lap cat with some time to adjust. His favorite things include pets, lounging and head scratches. To adopt Kaiser, visit www.triadspca.org and submit an application. The rescue is at 3163 Hines Chapel Road in Greensboro. To make an appointment to meet Kaiser, call 336-375-3222.

