Kevin Bacon is a 10-year-old pot bellied pig who came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when his owners were having to leave their farm. Kevin is very sweet but shy. He gets along great with other pigs and needs a home where there are at least one other pig to be his friend. His adoption fee is $150. To complete an adoption form, visit reddogfarm.com.
Pet of the Week: Kevin Bacon
Pet Adoption Fair: 9 a.m.-noon May 21, Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. With Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network. 336-288-7006.
