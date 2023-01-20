Pet of the Week: Kiera

This sweet girl needs a home where they are looking for a lap dog. It doesn't matter how big she gets - she wants to be a lap dog. Kiera is approximately 8 to 10 weeks old and lives with her brother. Animal Rescue & Foster Program volunteers don't know for sure, but they think she has some Lab in her and possibly pit-bull and beagle. She's a big mixture of lots of things, but mostly love. To begin the adoption process, visit www.arfpnc.com and complete an application. Her adoption fee is $350.