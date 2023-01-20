This sweet girl needs a home that is looking for a lap dog. It doesn't matter how big she gets - she wants to be a lap dog. Kiera is approximately 8 to 10 weeks old and lives with her brother. Animal Rescue & Foster Program volunteers don't know for sure, but they think she has some Lab in her and possibly pit-bull and beagle. She's a big mixture of lots of things but mostly love. To begin the adoption process, visit www.arfpnc.com and complete an application. Her adoption fee is $350.
Pet of the Week: Kiera
Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 21, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road,…
This little cutie is a picky eater but she loves treats!