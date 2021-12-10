 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Kitty
Kitty, a 12-year-old domestic, short-haired cat.

Kitty, a 12-year-old domestic, short-haired cat, came to Red Dog Farm Rescue, when her mom was not able to care for her any longer. Kitty is a very sweet lady who loves to be petted and doted on. She gets along with other cats and dogs, too. Kitty would do well in almost any indoor-only home. She is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccines. Kitty’s adoption fee is $125. Learn more or apply online at www.reddogfarm.com.

