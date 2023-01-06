Pet of the Week: Kiwi

Kiwi is a stunning female born in July 2022 who came to SPCA of the Triad from a hoarding situation. She is still coming out of her shell, so she may take a little time to warm up to you. She is very sweet girl who loves to play with toys and caved beds to take naps in. She will let you know when she needs some loving because she likes to be petted on her time. She enjoys treats and dry food, but she does not like wet food. She would need a home with someone who is patient and one that has another animal that would give her confidence. Her adoption fee is $125. Interested in adopting? Visit triadspca.org/adoption-application to submit an application or call 336-375-3222.