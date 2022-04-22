Pet of the Week: Kyle

Kyle the guinea pig came to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program after being abandoned in the woods with 17 other guinea pigs. He’s had a rough start to life and wasn’t too sure that humans were his friend. Kyle is approximately 9 months old and is looking for a home that can give him tender, loving care. His adoption fee is $25. To meet him, call 336-574-9600 or visit www.arfpnc.com.