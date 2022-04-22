 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week: Kyle

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Kyle

Kyle the Guinea pig came to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program after being abandoned in the woods with 17 other guinea pigs. He’s had a rough start to life and wasn’t too sure that humans were his friend. Kyle is approximately 9 months old and is looking for a home that can give him tender, loving care. His adoption fee is $25. To meet him, call 336-574-9600 or visit www.arfpnc.com.

Kyle the guinea pig came to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program after being abandoned in the woods with 17 other guinea pigs. He’s had a rough start to life and wasn’t too sure that humans were his friend. Kyle is approximately 9 months old and is looking for a home that can give him tender, loving care. His adoption fee is $25. To meet him, call 336-574-9600 or visit www.arfpnc.com.

0 Comments

Continue Reading

  1. Blogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert