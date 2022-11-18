Little Luna is the sweetest 5-pound sugar lump you’ll ever meet. She is a 5-month-old chihuahua mix. She loves other small dogs and if you like a lap pup it’s even better. No small children please, due to her size. Luna’s adoption fee is $450. To meet her, visit the Animal Rescue & Foster Program’s website at www.arfpnc.com and submit an application.
Pet of the Week: Luna
Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.