 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week: Luna

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Luna

Little Luna is the sweetest sugar lump you’ll ever meet.

Little Luna is the sweetest 5-pound sugar lump you’ll ever meet. She is a 5-month-old chihuahua mix. She loves other small dogs and if you like a lap pup it’s even better. No small children please, due to her size. Luna’s adoption fee is $450. To meet her, visit the Animal Rescue & Foster Program’s website at www.arfpnc.com and submit an application.

0 Comments

Continue Reading

  1. Blogs
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert