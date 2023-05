Maggie is a beautiful female born in May 2022. Unfortunately, she was adopted as a puppy and returned. She knows how to “sit” and is very capable of learning new tricks and behaviors with the proper guidance. She would also do best in a home with active people as she is a young dog that needs a daily exercise routine. A home with no small children is also required. Interested in adopting? Visit triadspca.org/adopt to submit an application or call 336-375-3222. Her adoption fee is $250.