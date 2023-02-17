Meadow, a gorgeous 9-year-old female, came to SPCA of the Triad from a local shelter where she was found as a stray. This sweet girl is super affectionate and would be an excellent lap kitty. Meadow is really not interested in interacting other cats, although she does tolerate them. She can be a bit nervous and likes to stick to her comfort area. Meadow also enjoys sunbathing. Meadow does not like to be picked up, but she loves to be petted. Her adoption fee is $125. For information, visit www.triadspca.org.
Pet of the Week: Meadow
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Animal Rescue & Foster Program has promised him a new home for Valentines Day!