Meadow, a gorgeous 9-year-old female, came to SPCA of the Triad from a local shelter where she was found as a stray. Her beauty is matched by her loving personality! This sweet girl is super affectionate and would be an excellent lap kitty! Meadow is really not interested in interacting other cats, although she does tolerate them. She can be a bit nervous and likes to stick to her comfort area. Meadow also enjoys sunbathing. She is not much of an explorer and not very interested in toys or treats. Meadow does not like to be picked up, but loves to be petted. Her adoption fee is $125. For information, visit www.triadspca.org.