Pet of the Week: Miss Scout

Meet Miss Scout! Scout came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when her family’s newest member was allergic. They loved Scout and were devastated to rehome her, but luckily we were able to take her in. Miss Scout is a very loving and affectionate girl! She’s lived with other cats, dogs and kids before and was fine. Scout is a chunky girl at a whopping 16 pounds when she arrived. She is currently on a strict weight loss plan. She does have a heart murmur that the rescue’s veterinarian heard on her exam but for now they aren’t concerned and advised that she lose weight. Scout is a beautiful girl with the softest fur. She is looking for an indoor only forever home where she can get lots of pets, have a soft couch to sleep on and a window for bird watching. Scout is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccines, Her adoption fee is $125. Apply at www.reddogfarm.com.