Pet of the Week: Mochi

Sweet Mochi (dubbed “Mochi Bear” at her foster house) is staying with the SPCA of the Triad for a little while. Mochi is 18 months old and is a really low-key cat. She loves attention and will flip onto her back for a good belly scratch. She loves a good aggressive brushing session and is quietly confident. Mochi loves affection, but she also quietly entertains herself or naps under the bed. She is very gentle and never lets her claws out. Interested in Mochi? Her adoption fee is $85. Apply at www.triadspca.org/adoption-application or call 336-375-3222.