 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week: Mochi

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Mochi

Mochi is 18 months old and is a really low-key cat.

Sweet Mochi (dubbed “Mochi Bear” at her foster house) is staying with the SPCA of the Triad for a little while. Mochi is 18 months old and is a really low-key cat. She loves attention and will flip onto her back for a good belly scratch. She loves a good aggressive brushing session and is quietly confident. Mochi loves affection, but she also quietly entertains herself or naps under the bed. She is very gentle and never lets her claws out. Interested in Mochi? Her adoption fee is $85. Apply at www.triadspca.org/adoption-application or call 336-375-3222.

0 Comments

Continue Reading

  1. Blogs
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert