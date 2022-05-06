 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week: Mr. Ponch

Meet Mr. Ponch, a 5-year-old Pekingese/chihuahua mix.

Meet Mr. Ponch, a 5-year-old Pekingese/chihuahua mix. Ponch came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network looking for a nice, quiet forever home. He is wonderful with dogs, cats, adults and older kids but small children can make this laid-back boy pretty cranky. If you are looking for a lap dog who wants to spend time watching television and relaxing, look no further. Apply at www.reddogfarm.com; his adoption fee is $250.

