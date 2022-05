Born Feb. 19, Nala is part cattle dog and part stranger in the night. She is expected to be between 40 to 60 pounds when she’s full grown. Or as Animal Rescue and Foster Program volunteers like to say, knee high. Nala lives with other dogs and a cat so she is quite social. She is one of nine in her litter. Contact the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at 336-574-9600 to meet their sweet girl.