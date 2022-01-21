 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Nala
0 Comments

Pet of the Week: Nala

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week: Nala

Meet Nala!

Meet Nala! She came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when her family was moving to Alaska and couldn't bring her along. Nala is about 7 years old and has always been an indoor cat. She has lived with a dog before and done well, and does not seem to be phased with the other cat in her foster home. Nala is a sweet girl who wants her next home to be her forever home. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and ready to be adopted. Her adoption fee is $125. Apply at www.reddogfarm.com and stop by to meet her at All Pets Considered at 5004 High Point Road in Greensboro.

0 Comments

Continue Reading

  1. Blogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert