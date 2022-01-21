Meet Nala! She came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when her family was moving to Alaska and couldn't bring her along. Nala is about 7 years old and has always been an indoor cat. She has lived with a dog before and done well, and does not seem to be phased with the other cat in her foster home. Nala is a sweet girl who wants her next home to be her forever home. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and ready to be adopted. Her adoption fee is $125. Apply at www.reddogfarm.com and stop by to meet her at All Pets Considered at 5004 High Point Road in Greensboro.
Pet of the Week: Nala
