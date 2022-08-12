Pet of the Week: Patch

Meet Patch! This gorgeous red head is super sweet, does good on a leash and enjoys leisurely walks and endless scratches. She thinks rump scratches, in particular, are the best! Patch is an Australian cattle dog mix, weighs approximately 40 pounds and is 6 years old; she would be best as an only dog. She walks well on a leash. Patch can be a little bit of a “Nervous Nellie” in a busy environment and has tried to herd small children in the past, which is not atypical of herding breeds. Older, calmer children should be fine; however the SPCA of the Triad recommends a family meet and greet first along with all of their animals. Patch hopes you’ll come see her soon. Her adoption fee is $175. For information, visit www.triadspca.org.